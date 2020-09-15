St. Mary’s Conducting Office Lease Survey

Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Tuesday, September 15, 2020

The Patuxent Partnership is sharing information from the St. Mary’s County Department of Economic Development as it studies possible office space needs changing as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

St. Mary’s County is interested in how the pandemic will change business operations. One aspect is how office space needs may change. The Pax Partnership asks that businesses please take one minute to provide input. Collective results will be shared with participants.

You may complete the one-question survey form by filling out the attached questionnaire, or downloading the form via this link. Please return the completed form to Chris.Kaselemis@stmarysmd.com by Thursday, September 17.

Please note, if you have already completed the survey via other associations, you do not need to re-submit.

