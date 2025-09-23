St. Mary’s Comprehensive Plan Survey Results Available

Posted by Lexi Leader on Tuesday, September 23, 2025 · Leave a Comment

St. Mary’s County Land Use and Growth Management has completed its second survey to gather input from the community as the county’s comprehensive plan “St. Mary’s 2050: Charting Our Tomorrow” is updated.

Those responding to the survey were asked if they would support the development of multi-story buildings that might have retail or offices on the ground floor, and housing or offices on upper floors, and in which areas of the county would they support new, smaller starter homes and townhouses. They were asked if they support the county securing land for public water access and what types of services, programs, or other support for the county’s aging population are most needed.

There were 17 questions on the survey.

The survey was conducted between May and June 2025.

Residents, property and business owners, and community partners had the opportunity to share their thoughts and provide feedback on ideas through three brief surveys. The surveys were available for completion online and in person through community-hosted events and the county libraries.

Results from the first and second surveys are available on the St. Mary’s 2050 website.