The St. Mary’s County commissioners have established the emergency snow routes for the county.

When the county declares a snow emergency, the law prohibits the parking or abandonment of a vehicle on designated snow routes for the weather event duration. This will allow for the safe and efficient removal of snow and ensure the motoring public’s safety.

The county Department of Public Works & Transportation, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, and Maryland State Police are authorized to remove a vehicle parked or abandoned on an emergency snow route during a snow emergency.

The following county roads are designated emergency snow routes: