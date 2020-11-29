St. Mary’s Co.’s Emergency Snow Routes
The St. Mary’s County commissioners have established the emergency snow routes for the county.
When the county declares a snow emergency, the law prohibits the parking or abandonment of a vehicle on designated snow routes for the weather event duration. This will allow for the safe and efficient removal of snow and ensure the motoring public’s safety.
The county Department of Public Works & Transportation, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, and Maryland State Police are authorized to remove a vehicle parked or abandoned on an emergency snow route during a snow emergency.
The following county roads are designated emergency snow routes:
Abell Road
Airport Road
Airport View Drive
All Faith Church Road
Army Navy Drive
Asher Road
Aviation Yacht Club Road
Baldridge Street
Baptist Church Road
Bayside Road
Beachville Road (with South Bean)
Beck Road
Bishop Road
Blackistone Road
Brown Road
Buck Hewitt Road
Bull Road
Busy Corner Road
Cedar Lane Road
Charlotte Hall Road
Chingville Road
Clarkes Landing Road
Clark’s Mill Road
Clover Hill Road
Cottonwood Parkway
Courthouse Drive
Cox Drive
Dr. Johnson Road
Drayden Road
Fairgrounds Road
FDR Boulevard (Maryland Route 235 / 237)
FDR Boulevard (North/South of Maryland Route 246)
First Colony Boulevard
Flat Iron Road
Flora Corner Road
Friendship School Road
Golden Beach (To Tee Intersection)
Golden Beach Road (From Tee to Flats)
Hermanville Road (with South Bean)
Hill’s Club Road
Horse Shoe Road
Hurry Road
Indian Bridge Road
Jones Wharf Road
Joy Chapel Road
Kavanaugh Road
Laurel Grove Road.
Laurel Ridge Drive
Lawrence Hayden Road
Leonard Hall Drive
Lockes Hill Road
Locks Crossing Road
Manor Road
Maple Road
Market Drive
Mattapany Road
Maypole Road
McIntosh Road
Mechanicsville Road
Mervell Dean Road
Millstone Landing Road
Mohawk Drive
Morganza-Turner Road
Mt. Wolf Road
North Shangri-La Drive
Old Rolling Road
Old Village Road
Parsons Mill Road
Patuxent Boulevard
Peabody Street
Pegg Road (with South Bean)
Pin Cushion Road
Primevere Road
Queentree Road
Shady Mile Drive
Smoke Hill Road
Society Hill Road
Sotterley Road
South Sandgates Road
South Shangri-La Drive
Spruce Drive
St. John’s Road
Steer Horn Neck Road
Sunnyside Road
Tallwood Road (Primrose)
Tom Hodges Drive
Town Creek Drive
Trapp Road
Villa Road (with South Bean)
Vista Road
Whirlwind Road
White Oak Parkway
Wildewood Boulevard
Wildewood Parkway
Willows Road (with South Bean)
Yowaiski Mill Road
The resolution takes effect immediately. The Department of Public Works & Transportation will post permanent signs alerting motorists to the newly designated snow emergency routes. Residents are encouraged to take note of these snow emergency routes and make plans before the 2020-2021 snow season.
For information on snow removal and ice control in St. Mary’s County, visit the County Highways webpage or contact the Department of Public Works & Transportation at 301-475-4200, ext. 1120.