April 19, 2025

St. Mary’s Budget Hearings April 22

2020 Budget

The St. Mary’s County commissioners will hold public hearings at 6:30pm Tuesday, April 22, 2025, at Leonardtown High School at 23995 Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown, on the following topics:

  • Establishing a Volunteer Firefighter and Rescue Squad Response Rewards Program
  • Increasing Hollywood Volunteer Rescue Squad tax rate to .030
  • Increasing Leonardtown Volunteer Rescue Squad tax rate to .030
  • Changes to the St. Mary’s Health Department environmental fee schedule
  • Changes to St. Mary’s government fees and charges
  • Animal Control Division – Licenses
  • Department of Public Works – Solid Waste Service Fees
  • Department of Recreation & Parks – Recreation Activity Fees
  • FY2026 Recommended County Budget

Additional information on each topic is available here.

The hearings will be held in the LHS auditorium. Doors open at 5:30pm and sign-up sheets to participate will be available in the school foyer. The public is encouraged to attend and participate in the hearings. Those wishing to address the commissioners may participate in-person or provide their feedback via:

All submissions must be received no later than 5pm Tuesday, April 29. All submissions will be considered by the commissioners at the hearing and/or up to seven days following the hearing.

