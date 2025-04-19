St. Mary’s Budget Hearings April 22
The St. Mary’s County commissioners will hold public hearings at 6:30pm Tuesday, April 22, 2025, at Leonardtown High School at 23995 Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown, on the following topics:
- Establishing a Volunteer Firefighter and Rescue Squad Response Rewards Program
- Increasing Hollywood Volunteer Rescue Squad tax rate to .030
- Increasing Leonardtown Volunteer Rescue Squad tax rate to .030
- Changes to the St. Mary’s Health Department environmental fee schedule
- Changes to St. Mary’s government fees and charges
- Animal Control Division – Licenses
- Department of Public Works – Solid Waste Service Fees
- Department of Recreation & Parks – Recreation Activity Fees
- FY2026 Recommended County Budget
Additional information on each topic is available here.
The hearings will be held in the LHS auditorium. Doors open at 5:30pm and sign-up sheets to participate will be available in the school foyer. The public is encouraged to attend and participate in the hearings. Those wishing to address the commissioners may participate in-person or provide their feedback via:
- Email to: [email protected]
- Mail to: PO Box 653, Leonardtown, MD 20650
All submissions must be received no later than 5pm Tuesday, April 29. All submissions will be considered by the commissioners at the hearing and/or up to seven days following the hearing.