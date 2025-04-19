St. Mary’s Budget Hearings April 22

The St. Mary’s County commissioners will hold public hearings at 6:30pm Tuesday, April 22, 2025, at Leonardtown High School at 23995 Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown, on the following topics:

Establishing a Volunteer Firefighter and Rescue Squad Response Rewards Program

Increasing Hollywood Volunteer Rescue Squad tax rate to .030

Increasing Leonardtown Volunteer Rescue Squad tax rate to .030

Changes to the St. Mary’s Health Department environmental fee schedule

Changes to St. Mary’s government fees and charges

Animal Control Division – Licenses

Department of Public Works – Solid Waste Service Fees

Department of Recreation & Parks – Recreation Activity Fees

FY2026 Recommended County Budget

Additional information on each topic is available here.

The hearings will be held in the LHS auditorium. Doors open at 5:30pm and sign-up sheets to participate will be available in the school foyer. The public is encouraged to attend and participate in the hearings. Those wishing to address the commissioners may participate in-person or provide their feedback via:

Email to: [email protected]

Mail to: PO Box 653, Leonardtown, MD 20650

All submissions must be received no later than 5pm Tuesday, April 29. All submissions will be considered by the commissioners at the hearing and/or up to seven days following the hearing.