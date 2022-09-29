The St. Aloysius Food Pantry is “OPEN” on Saturday, October 15, 2022, from 9 to 11 AM for people to select non-perishable food. A checklist of pantry items will be offered to people with mobility limitations from which they can select, and volunteers will bag and place them in their vehicle.

In addition to offering food and helping build a culture of life, families with infants or toddlers in their household can select diapers, wipes and baby food.

If you can donate, here are needed items:

beef or chicken stew (e.g., Dinty Moore)

soup beef vegetable, vegetable

juice

applesauce

canned pasta (spaghettios)

rice

instant mashed potatoes

oatmeal, box of packets of instant oatmeal

pancake mix and syrup

peanut butter and jelly

canned ham, chicken and tuna

crackers

baked beans

Please do not donate items that are opened, expired, or packaged in glass. If possible, please donate items that are low sodium, no salt added and also with no sugar added, unsweetened, 100% fruit juice, etc.

The following household items are also distributed when available: