St. Aloysius Pantry Open Oct. 15
The St. Aloysius Food Pantry is “OPEN” on Saturday, October 15, 2022, from 9 to 11 AM for people to select non-perishable food. A checklist of pantry items will be offered to people with mobility limitations from which they can select, and volunteers will bag and place them in their vehicle.
In addition to offering food and helping build a culture of life, families with infants or toddlers in their household can select diapers, wipes and baby food.
If you can donate, here are needed items:
- beef or chicken stew (e.g., Dinty Moore)
- soup beef vegetable, vegetable
- juice
- applesauce
- canned pasta (spaghettios)
- rice
- instant mashed potatoes
- oatmeal, box of packets of instant oatmeal
- pancake mix and syrup
- peanut butter and jelly
- canned ham, chicken and tuna
- crackers
- baked beans
Please do not donate items that are opened, expired, or packaged in glass. If possible, please donate items that are low sodium, no salt added and also with no sugar added, unsweetened, 100% fruit juice, etc.
The following household items are also distributed when available:
- Toilet paper
- Paper towels
- Liquid dish detergent
- Laundry detergent
- Toothpaste
- Shampoo
- Soap
The remaining 2022 dates for the open food pantry are November 19, and December 17.
The food pantry is located in the basement of the church. Access the entrance by way of the ramp near the playground. Follow the sighs.
The pantry is hosted by the St. Vincent de Paul Society St. Aloysius Church. For questions or additional information contact [email protected] let the folks you serve know about the pantry.