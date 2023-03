Spring Forward at 2 am Sunday, March 12

Posted by Lexi Leader on Saturday, March 11, 2023 · Leave a Comment

Remember to spring forward and turn clocks ahead one hour at 2am Sunday, March 12, 2023, as daylight saving time goes into effect.

This is also the perfect time to perform regular battery checks in smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors, and NOAA weather radios.