Sponsors Sought for HSMP Annual Meeting

Posted by Lexi Leader on Friday, May 24, 2024

The 2024 Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership annual meeting, which will be held on Thursday, September 26, provides an opportunity for participants to network, learn from public health experts, and receive updates on local health improvement efforts.

HSMP is currently seeking sponsors for the event.

You can provide support in the following ways:

Amenities (snacks, bottles of water, etc.)

Giveaway items to be included in attendee bags

As a sponsor, the organization’s logo will be included on the event webpage and sponsor signage at the event.

Those interested in becoming a sponsor should email [email protected].