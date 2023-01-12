Canada plans to buy 88 F-35A Joint Strike Fighters for US $14 billion, reports Defense News. Defence Minister Anita Anand said in an online briefing the Royal Canadian Air Force would receive its first four Lockheed Martin-made F-35s in 2026, with the next six in 2027 and another six in 2028. The remainder would come in subsequent years.

The DoD has a new counter approach to biological and chemical weapons: developing medical treatments, vaccines and personal protective equipment that can adapt to a range of evolving biological and chemical threats, reports Politico. This is a switch from the traditional development of tools to counter a specific list of biological and chemical threats.