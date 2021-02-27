Special Enrollment Period Opens for Insurance

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Saturday, February 27, 2021

Rep. Steny H. Hoyer reminds citizens that there is a special enrollment period to sign up for health coverage through HealthCare.gov. Enroll through May 15.

“Millions of Americans without health coverage can log onto HealthCare.gov and get covered through the special enrollment period launched by the Biden administration,” Rep. Hoyer (D-MD) said. “With the COVID-19 pandemic still placing Americans at risk of illness and hospitalization, it is essential that as many of our people are covered with quality, affordable health insurance.”

“Last Congress, the House passed legislation to strengthen and expand the law’s protections, and this Congress we will work with the Biden administration to continue making sure that Americans are able to access high-quality and affordable health care even after this pandemic is finally brought to an end,” the congressman said.

