Speakers Focus on Advanced Weapons for Navy

The US Navy is on the cutting edge of new technologies and advanced weapons in defense of our country. On Wednesday, May 3, learn how the Navy and Naval Air Station Patuxent River is staying on top of the latest technological advancements at an event hosted by The Patuxent Partnership.

Mike Williamson, PEO (U&W) Advanced Development Lead, will speak about Innovation and Modernization of Patuxent River Naval Air Station, and RADM Mark Darrah, Program Executive Officer for Unmanned Aviation and Strike Weapons (PEO(U&W)), will speak on how the Navy can advance weapons capabilities in the maritime domain from 8 to 9:30 am at the Southern Maryland Higher Education Center at 44219 Airport Road in California, Maryland.

Innovation and modernization at Pax River allows the local community to be a part of the rapidly advancing test and potentially field new capabilities – a welcome idea for defense contractors in St. Mary’s County and surrounding areas.

Unmanned aircraft are becoming increasing crucial to the US military. NAS Pax River is on the front lines of the advancement of this technology, with a number of unmanned aircraft programs, both in innovations and testing.

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Partnership fosters collaboration and the sharing of knowledge and expertise across a diverse network that includes government, industry, and academia. The Patuxent Partnership also supports science, technology, engineering, and mathematics education, and workforce development within the local community including hosting programs of interest to NAVAIR, NAWCAD, and the broader Department of Defense community.

