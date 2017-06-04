Speaker Discusses Pax River History

In many ways, the recent history of St. Mary’s County is closely tied with the history of its biggest employer: Patuxent River Naval Air Station. Commissioned on April 1, 1943, NAS Pax River is home to Naval Air Systems Command, or NAVAIR, the US Naval Test Pilot School, the Atlantic Test Range, and other important points of interest for the US Navy. On Tuesday, June 6, 2017, Gene Townsend, president of The Patuxent Partnership Board of Directors, will give a presentation on that history and what it means to St. Mary’s and the rest of the US.

Mr. Townsend’s talk, “Introduction to Pax River: Historical/Future Organizational and Financial Perspectives,” will begin at 8 am, with check-in starting at 7:30 am at the KBRwyle conference room at 22309 Exploration Drive in Lexington Park, Maryland.

Mr. Townsend will discuss the period before and after the creation of the NAWCAD, the NAVAIR relocation, and the competency implementation on the organization and financial structures. The talk will include changes that resulted from the Base Realignment and Closures and directed Navy reorganizations. Mr. Townsend will discuss current thoughts on the Office of Management and Budget budgeting memo and proposed congressional bill to decentralize and relocate activities outside of the Washington, DC, area.

Attendance at the program is free, but advanced registration is required to manage seating. Register by going to the TPP website.

TPP will present “Identifying Solutions to Warfighter Challenges Through Technology and Innovation” at a day-long conference on Wednesday, June 28, 2017. Start-up firms and TPP members as well as non-member firms may sign up to exhibit at the event. Limited exhibitors spaces are available, so those interested are encouraged to sign up early.

The conference will be held from 8 am to 4:30 pm at the Holiday Inn Solomons Conference Center in Solomons, Maryland.

