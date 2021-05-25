Space Industry Moves on Cyber Info Sharing

The space industry is moving ahead on cyber info sharing instead of waiting to be told to do so by the government, reports Breaking Defense. The American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics and the Space Information Sharing and Analysis Center have come to an agreement at a time when high-profile cyber incidents in other industries have put the spotlight on how little information sharing goes on.

US DoD and State Department officials are scheduled to testify before Congress this week ahead of the release of the White House’s fiscal 2022 budget plan on Friday, May 28, reports Military Times. Lawmakers on the left and right are readying for a fight, reports Defense News.

Federal government officials are moving to make a pandemic experiment permanent by letting more employees than ever to work from home, reports The Washington Post.

Soldiers from the US Army Space Operations Brigade will begin transitioning to the US Space Force later this year, reports Breaking Defense. One key to the transfer of Army space resources to the Space Force will be to ensure there isn’t any “drop off” in capabilities the Army provides to the Space Command.

China’s landing of a rover on Mars brought congratulations from NASA Administrator Bill Nelson and a warning to the House Appropriations Committee about China’s competitive threat to American leadership in human spaceflight, reports Space News.

President Joe Biden’s nominee for deputy director of NASA, Pam Melroy, told a Senate hearing last week that dealing with China poses one of the first challenges for NASA’s new leaders, reports Space.com. Melroy has served on three missions in space and is one of two women who commanded a space shuttle. If confirmed by the Senate, Melroy will be the fifth woman to serve in the deputy administrator position, reports Space Explored.

The US Air Force is planning to outfit a portion of its Boeing KC-46 aerial refueling tankers with “an open architecture communications subsystem and edge processing” equipment that will allow it to pass data between the F-35 and F-22 stealth fighters, reports Defense News.

France is holding the Atlantic Trident 21 military exercise, reports Airforce Technology. British Royal Air Force Typhoons are working alongside the US Air Force F-35A Lightning II joint strike fighters and French Rafale fighters in the exercise that continues until May 28.

Large Scale Exercise 2021 is slated to begin in late summer, reports Military.com. It will span 17 time zones with aircraft carriers, submarines, planes, unmanned vessels, and about 25,000 personnel with the US, Africa, Europe, and the Pacific joining in.

The US Air Force inspector general has taken the probe into the conduct of Space Force LT COL Matthew Lohmeier, fired recently after criticizing the Pentagon’s diversity push and what he believes is Marxism spreading in the ranks, reports Air Force Times.

Each year, the State Department honors employees who have died in the service of American diplomacy. The department and the American Foreign Service Association added 71 names of the fallen earlier this month to a memorial plaque in the lobby of the department’s headquarters in Washington, DC, reports Federal News Network.

The US Navy commissioned the USS Mobile warship Saturday in Alabama, with a ceremony led by James Geurts, undersecretary of the Navy, reports Fox News.

The US Capitol Police department has taken over security at the Capitol, reports The Associated Press. National Guard troops, expected to leave the Capitol grounds this week, have been deployed there since the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Army LT GEN Russel Honore, on Sunday’s “Face the Nation,” said the National Guard’s impending departure does not mean things at the Capitol will return to normal, reports The Washington Post.

DefSec Lloyd Austin addressed the graduating class of West Point on Saturday, reports Army Times, telling them that their training during “exceptionally tough circumstances” would keep them on course. “I might, I just might, have a bit of insight into what you’re facing: a democracy under strain, economic fallout, painful issues of racism and discrimination, social tensions, and the end of a long and controversial war,” Austin said. “Well, that all sounds pretty familiar to those of us from the Class of 1975.”

President Biden gave his first armed services commencement address as commander in chief last week, reports UPI.com. He reminded the 240 graduates of the US Coast Guard Academy that the “disruptive actions” of nations such as China and Russia are among the challenges they will face in their military careers.

The US Air Force Academy graduation May 26 will include a flyover by the Thunderbirds team and a keynote address by Army GEN Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, reports The Gazette (CO). Vice President Kamala Harris will speak at the Naval Academy commencement, reports Patch.com. The Navy Blue Angels demo team will fly over Annapolis three times this week, starting between 11 am and 1 pm today, May 25. A performance is set for May 26, and a flyover is planned May 28.

Command Sgt. Maj. Veronica Knapp will assume responsibility as the senior enlisted adviser of the 101st Airborne Division in Kentucky, reports Army Times. This will make her the first woman to become command sergeant major of a US Army division.

Maryland senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen are among the lawmakers reintroducing a bill that would award a posthumous promotion to LT GEN Frank Andrews, the namesake of Joint Base Andrews, to the rank of general for his record of service, reports WBIW.com.

All Maryland adults who have gotten the COVID-19 vaccine will be entered into a daily lottery that will take place between May 25 and July 4, reports Maryland Matters. For the first 40 days of the promotion, there will be a daily drawing with one $40,000 winner. It will culminate with a $400,000 winner on Independence Day. If you’re a state resident 18 or older and you’ve received one vaccine dose, you’re entered into the pool for a chance to win, reports The Baltimore Sun. That includes those already vaccinated and anyone who gets a shot before July 4.

Contracts:

The Boeing Co., Huntington Beach, California, is awarded a $24,017,614 (P00001) modification to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N0001921C0034). This modification exercises an option to procure additional software builds to provide correction of deficiencies, to include software enhancements or improvements, engineering analyses and evaluations, and integration and test activity in support of the P-8A Increment 3 Acoustics Multi-static Active Coherent Enhancements program. Work will be performed in Huntington Beach, California (65%); California, Maryland (25%); and Patuxent River, Maryland (10%), and is expected to be completed in February 2024. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $750,000 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

ProLog Inc., Virginia Beach, Virginia, is awarded a $61,216,601 cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides production support services to include, logistical support, operational management of warehouses, inventory and storage of aircraft parts, production of tool kits, external support to the in-service repair program, operation and maintenance of mega centers, environmental support, equipment management functions, and transportation of materials in support of depot level maintenance for the Navy. Work will be performed Jacksonville, Florida (93.57%); and Norfolk, Virginia (6.43%), and is expected to be completed in April 2027. No funds will be obligated at time of award; funds will be issued against individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposal; five offers were received. The Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division, Orlando, Florida, is the contracting activity (N6134021D0017).

General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc., Pittsfield, Massachusetts, is awarded a $13,095,962 cost-plus-fixed-fee term contract for in-service engineering and lifecycle support services for the Independence-class littoral combat ship, which consists of the integrated combat management system and its interfaces; command, control, communications, computers, combat systems and intelligence elements; software applications; and networking environment hardware program services. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $79,222,498. Work will be performed in San Diego, California (40%); Pittsfield, Massachusetts (25%), National City, California (25%), Fairfax, Virginia (5%); and Singapore (5%), and is expected to be completed by May 2022. If all options are exercised, work will continue through May 2026. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,651,808 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 US Code 2304(c)(1) — only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The Naval Surface Warfare Center Port Hueneme Division, Port Hueneme, California, is the contracting activity (N63394-21-C-0007).

Range Generation Next LLC, Sterling, Virginia, has been awarded a $15,566,389 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P000343) to contract FA8806-15-C-0001 for a telemetry end-to-end processing system. This modification supports an increase in launch and test range requirements. Work will primarily be performed in Western Range at Vandenberg Air Force Base, California; and Pillar Point, California, and is expected to be completed Jan. 19, 2024. Fiscal 2021 Space Force space procurement funds in the full amount are being obligated at the time of award. Space and Missile Systems Center, Peterson AFB, Colorado, is the contracting activity.

