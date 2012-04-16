Southern Maryland Job Fair Coming to Waldorf

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Monday, April 16, 2012 · 1 Comment

The Tri-County Council, the Workforce Investment Board, and the Job Match Re-Employment Project are partnering with Congressman Steny Hoyer to host their first ever “Nine Innings of Networking Southern Maryland Job Fair” held at the Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf, Md. The coalition’s plan is to make Tuesday, June 5, 2012 a “Day to Remember” in Southern Maryland.

The Job Match Re-Employment Project is a nonprofit organization under the Tri County Council, directed by Eleanor Nelson, with a mission to present the best job fair ever. The committee has been diligently putting great minds together and utilizing their talents in a team effort to make this a memorable event.

The benefit from the event will be getting the unemployed back to work, which, in turn, strengthens the economy. A stipulation to every company represented at the event is that they must have open positions for job seekers. Hiring is the main focus.

Of course, the event is also focusing on networking. Job Match has planned several “break out” sessions, where sponsors, employers, and job seekers will have an opportunity to interact and also possibly interview for open positions. Sponsors and employers will have an opportunity to promote their company, take advantage of one-on-one interviews, and hire talented job seekers within the region. Another benefit to the event is that early pre-registered job seekers will receive a ticket to the Blue Crabs baseball game held that night against the Sugar Land Skeeters. There is plenty of free parking for all at the Stadium.

This is a great opportunity for the unemployed professionals as well as the supporting businesses.

If you need any additional information, please contact Eleanor Nelson at 240-412-3177.

Source: Job Match Re-Employment Project