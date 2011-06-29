January 9, 2017

A Few Park Factoids

1940s aerial Pax River

An aerial view of what it now Patuxent River Naval Air Station taken in the 1940s.

By Leonard Kohl
Pax River Realty

  • Lexington Park is named after the aircraft carrier USS Lexington (CV2) that was sunk at the Battle of the Coral Sea on May 8, 1942.
  • Construction of the NAS Patuxent River Naval Air Station began on April 4, 1942.
  • Most of the residents of Cedar Point had been given until March 1, 1942 to relocate.
  • The federal government bought 6,412 acres for $712,287.
  • Lexington Park was called Centreville on Simon J. Martinet’s Map of St. Mary’s 1865 (Huntingfield Collection MSA 1399-1-75).

Comments
One Response to “A Few Park Factoids”
  1. Chris says:
    July 7, 2011 at 7:48 am

    Great information in a great format (bullets points with a reference sited). I love random facts and its good information about some of the local history.

