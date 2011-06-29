A Few Park Factoids
By Leonard Kohl
Pax River Realty
- Lexington Park is named after the aircraft carrier USS Lexington (CV2) that was sunk at the Battle of the Coral Sea on May 8, 1942.
- Construction of the NAS Patuxent River Naval Air Station began on April 4, 1942.
- Most of the residents of Cedar Point had been given until March 1, 1942 to relocate.
- The federal government bought 6,412 acres for $712,287.
- Lexington Park was called Centreville on Simon J. Martinet’s Map of St. Mary’s 1865 (Huntingfield Collection MSA 1399-1-75).
Great information in a great format (bullets points with a reference sited). I love random facts and its good information about some of the local history.