SoMD Heritage Series Concludes Nov. 16

Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Monday, October 18, 2021 · Leave a Comment

Southern Maryland Heritage Area/Destination Southern Maryland photo

The Patuxent Partnership will present the final installment in its Southern Maryland Heritage Series, “Where Tide and Time Meet.”

Lucille Walker, executive director of Southern Maryland Heritage Area, will lead the in-person program from noon to 1 pm on Tuesday, November 16. It will be held at Historic Sotterley or can be watched online via WebEx.

Ms. Walker is a passionate advocate for the distinct heritage of the Southern Maryland region.

Attendees do not have to be TPP members. Register for the program here.

The three-part “Where Tide and Time Meet” series provided attendees deeper insight to Southern Maryland’s heritage areas. In heritage areas, individuals, businesses, nonprofits, and governments form partnerships to preserve the best of Maryland’s historic sites and towns, unspoiled natural landscapes, and enduring traditions.

The first lecture in the series was held in early September, the second in October.

The Southern Maryland Heritage Area is in the process of becoming the 56th National Heritage Area in the US, with legislation introduced Sen. Ben Cardin and Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer, with the support of Sen. Chris Van Hollen. The designation will raise the national and international profile of the region.

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

To learn more about The Patuxent Partnership and its programs, visit its Leader member page.