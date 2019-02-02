Solid Curtain Exercise at Pax Feb. 4-15

Naval installations in the National Capital Region will conduct Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2019 (CS/SC 19) Feb. 4-Feb. 15, 2019.

These naval installations include Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Naval Support Activity Washington, Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Naval Support Activity South Potomac, Naval Support Activity Annapolis, and Naval Support Activity Bethesda.

CS/SC 19 is a two-part, linked anti-terrorism force protection exercise conducted by Commander, US Fleet Forces Command and Commander, Navy Installations Command on all CONUS Navy installations.

The annual exercise is designed to enhance the readiness of Navy security forces and ensure seamless interoperability among the commands, other services and agency partners. Exercise CS/SC 19 is not in response to any specific threat, but is a regularly scheduled exercise.

Measures have been taken to minimize disruptions within local communities and to normal base operations, but there may be times when the exercise causes increased traffic around bases or delays in base access. Area residents may also see or hear security activities associated with the exercise. Advanced coordination has taken place with local law enforcement and first responders.