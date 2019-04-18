Soap Box Derby Protected by Resolution

Congressman Steny H. Hoyer spoke on April 8, 2019, on the floor of the House of Representatives to demonstrate his support of the resolution he introduced to allow the Greater Washington Soap Box Derby to take place on the grounds of the US Capitol.

The annual Soap Box Derby, which is set this year for June 15, involves young people from across the Washington metropolitan area, including many from the Fifth District of Maryland. Congressman Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) has been sponsoring the resolution to support the race for the past 28 years. The resolution passed this year, as well.

See a video of his remarks.

During his remarks, Congressman Hoyer said the Soap Box Derby gives young people a sense of competition and accomplishment, as well as the experience of creating a vehicle with their own hands and their own efforts.

“One of my favorite events of the year is the soapbox derby. I’m speaking, of course, from experience in terms of our district which I’m going to talk about,” said Congressman Hoyer. “This resolution I am calling up today … along with other members of the region’s congressional delegation: Representative [Gerry] Connolly, [Don] Beyer, and [Jennifer] Wexton from Virginia and David Trone and John Sarbanes and Anthony Brown from Maryland and, of course, the representative of the District of Columbia, Eleanor Holmes Norton, who is a big supporter of this.”

This is the Greater Washington Soapbox Derby’s 78th year. It will include racers from ages 8 to 17 as they compete in three divisions: stock, super stock, and masters. Winners from each division each get a chance to compete at the National All-American Soapbox Derby in Akron, Ohio.

“Soapbox derbies have been called the greatest amateur racing event in the world,” Congressman Hoyer said. “In America, we have a long history of families participating and many adults carry fond memories with them throughout their lives of having built soapbox racers with their parents or other relatives during their childhood. Soapbox derbies are educational, teaching children about sportsmanship, engineering, manufacturing, and leadership. Many of the racers are sponsored by civic groups, police and fire departments, and service organizations with members coming out to cheer on their participants.”

Several Greater Washington Soapbox champions have come from Maryland’s Fifth District in recent years, including the winners from 2007, 2008, 2009, 2012, 2013, 2014, and 2018.

“Last year, Tyler Jameson from Hollywood, Maryland won the stock division,” Congressman Hoyer said. “His brother, Ryan Jameson, won best decorated soapbox racer, decorated as a Maryland flag which we love very much. Aspen Tomasello from Waldorf, Md., which I represent, won in super stock and then went on to win third place at the National All-American race in Akron. Kenny Tomasello, her brother, prevailed in the masters division and took fifth place in Akron, so I have a lot of confidence in our Fifth District folks.”

