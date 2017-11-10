So. Md. Math Circle to Meet Nov. 11

Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Friday, November 10, 2017 · Leave a Comment

With ever-mounting pressure to have school children excel in STEM-related studies, parents are constantly seeking resources designed to give their children a leg up. One such program is the Southern Maryland Math Circle, and the next session is Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. The initiative was founded by Dr. David Kung, a math professor at St. Mary’s College of Maryland, and supported by The Patuxent Partnership.

The Southern Maryland Math Circle provides fun, fascinating math activities to middle and high school students (and their families). Run by the faculty at St. Mary’s College, this monthly gathering is sure to inspire a love of mathematical exploration to everyone who comes. Snacks will be provided. No registration is required. The next session will be held from 10 am to noon Nov. 11 at the Lexington Park Library.

TPP member RED Inc. has been a strong sponsor of the Math Circle program, providing financial support for the program.

Professor Kung, a Wisconsin MATHCOUNTS Champion himself, understands the importance of such programs and how they can positively influence students.

The Southern Maryland Math Circle program is an initiative designed to get students excited about mathematics by providing them with a setting that encourages exploration of non-standard mathematical problems rarely taught in standard curriculum. The Math Circle will allow students in grades 6 through 12 (and interested adults) to explore fascinating, open-ended math questions.

The library is at 21677 FDR Blvd. in Lexington Park.

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership works with government, industry, and academia on initiatives in science and technology, hosts programs of interest to NAVAIR and the broader DoD community, and supports workforce development including education initiatives and professional development. Call 301-866-1739.

TPP promotes initiatives in STEM — science, technology, engineering, and math — programs, research, and development to drive advances in workforce development. Hosting programs to share and exchange information and expand knowledge networks, The Patuxent Partnership also offers members an extensive knowledge base of white papers and briefings.

