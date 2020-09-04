So. Md. Firefighters Receive Federal Funding

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Friday, September 4, 2020

More than a million dollars in federal funding for firefighters is making its way to Southern Maryland, Congressman Steny H. Hoyer announced.

Maryland Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen joined Hoyer in making the announcement.

They announced $576,562.77 in federal funding for firefighters and first responders in Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s counties. The funding was awarded through the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Assistance to Firefighters program. The AFG program provides grants directly to fire departments, nonaffiliated emergency medical services organizations, and state fire training academies to enhance their ability to protect the health and safety of the public, as well as that of first responder personnel.

They also announced $493,500 in federal funding for Calvert County firefighters through the Department of Homeland Security Federal Emergency Management Agency Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant program. The SAFER grant program enhances the ability of fire departments around the country to attain and maintain 24-hour staffing by providing grants directly to fire departments for marketing activities, recruiter hiring, higher education tuition reimbursement, training and professional development, and company incentive programs.

“I’m pleased our first responders in Southern Maryland will receive this key funding,” said Congressman Hoyer (D-MD). “Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, our firefighters and first responders have put their safety on the line to protect our communities. It is critically important that we ensure they have the resources they need to protect themselves and Maryland families.”

“In the midst of this public health crisis, Maryland’s brave firefighters and first responders are being asked to do more with less,” Sen. Cardin said. “I’m proud that Team Maryland was able to secure more federal funds for first responders in Southern Maryland to ensure that they are always equipped with the tools and resources necessary to protect their safety and the safety of those they serve.”

“Maryland’s firefighters risk life and limb for our local communities. This funding means Southern Maryland firefighters can buy equipment to better protect themselves and the communities they serve,” Sen. Van Hollen said. “I will keep fighting to ensure that Maryland’s first responders have the resources they need to do their job safely.

The members worked to secure $355 million for the AFG program for fiscal 2020 as well as $100 million for the fiscal 2020 AFG-S program, and continue to work toward robust funding for the program – including by urging the FEMA administrator to increase federal support for firefighters as the COVID-19 crisis devastates state and local budgets.

As co-chair of the Congressional Fire Caucus, Congressman Hoyer took a lead role in helping to establish the AFG Program, and over $15 million has been awarded to Fifth District fire departments since the program was established.

Earlier this month grant money was announced:

Bladensburg Volunteer Fire Department & Rescue Squad: $58,393.33

Prince George’s County Fire Department: $545,454.55

Last year grant money was received by:

Newburg Volunteer Rescue Squad and Fire Department: $98,000

College Park Volunteer Fire Department: $17,619.04

Prince George’s County Fire Department: $272,727.27

Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department and EMS: $53,885.71

Berwyn Heights Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad: $71,428

Brandywine Volunteer Fire Department: $50,476

