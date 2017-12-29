Smith Heads CSM Human Resources

Ivan Smith of La Plata has been named as the new associate vice president of human resources and payroll at the College of Southern Maryland.

Mr. Smith will be responsible for providing leadership and oversight in the development, implementation, and administration of human resource programs, including compensation, employee relations, faculty and employee recruitment, payroll, benefits, and organizational development for the college’s close to 1,200 employees.

“I fully embrace CSM’s mission of fostering academic excellence and enhancing lives in Southern Maryland,” Mr. Smith said. “My goal for CSM’s Human Resources Department is to enhance customer service by adopting a strategic business model, embracing a continuous-improvement philosophy and leaning our business processes. I look forward to partnering with CSM staff to facilitate the accomplishment of our mission and objectives.”

Mr. Smith is a native North Carolinian and he comes to CSM with more than 20 years of human resources management experience. Most recently, he was an adjunct professor at Webster University in San Antonio, Texas, where he taught courses in human resources management. He is a decorated US Air Force veteran and served during Operation Desert Storm.

“I am pleased to welcome Ivan Smith to the college,” said CSM President Dr. Maureen Murphy. “He comes to the college with excellent qualifications and all the skills necessary to lead the college’s human resources department. We are particularly pleased that Mr. Smith served in the U.S. Air Force and can provide the veteran’s perspective on personnel matters.”

Mr. Smith earned a Master of Science in human resources management from Troy University in Troy, Alabama, and a Bachelor of Business Administration from Catawba College in Salisbury, North Carolina. He has been certified as a Senior Professional in Human Resources since May 2000 and a Society for Human Resources Management – Senior Certified Professional since January 2016. He is a member of the Human Resources Association of Southern Maryland and the Society for Human Resource Management.

Mr. Smith is an avid sports fan and supports the San Antonio Spurs and the Dallas Cowboys. In his spare time he likes to watch sports and read books by his favorite author, John Grisham. He and his wife, Kimberly, have two grown children.

For information on employment at CSM, visit the college’s website.

