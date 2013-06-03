January 9, 2017

SMHEC to Hold Briefing on Engineering Master’s

Posted by on Monday, June 3, 2013 · 1 Comment 

southern maryland higher education center
southern maryland higher education centerPosted by the Southern Maryland Higher Education Center
Pax II
 

The Southern MD Higher Education Center (SMHEC) is hosting a briefing from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 15, to describe how  you can sign up for George Washington University’s Engineering Management master’s degree.

The degree, with a focus on systems engineering and management, is offered in a Saturday format at SMHEC. This accelerated-program master’s degree has been ongoing at SMHEC and is accepting new students for Fall 2013, The information session will have a presentation on the program and time for general and individual questions.

To inquire or RSVP or to apply for the degree classes at SMHEC, please e-mail Dr. Cynthia Shoemaker, cshoemaker@smhec.org or call 301-737-2500 x 204.

Two classes meet each session, from 8:30 a.m. to noon, and from 1-4:30 p.m., on Saturdays. Sessions are nine weeks.  The academic discipline of Systems Engineering focuses on innovation in the theories that govern the structure, operation, and management of technical and scientific organizations. The accelerated M.S. degree enables professionals who are employed full-time to pursue master’s level study on weekends in an intense, focused environment alongside like-minded fellow students. If a student has not had calculus, one extra course may be required.

 

Filed under Leader Features · Tagged with , , , , , ,

Comments
One Response to “SMHEC to Hold Briefing on Engineering Master’s”
  1. 温泉 浴衣 says:
    August 21, 2013 at 8:30 pm

    パーカー 万年筆 ソネット

Leave A Comment