SMHEC to Hold Briefing on Engineering Master’s

Posted by Mallory Lengel on Monday, June 3, 2013 · 1 Comment

The Southern MD Higher Education Center (SMHEC) is hosting a briefing from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 15, to describe how you can sign up for George Washington University’s Engineering Management master’s degree.

The degree, with a focus on systems engineering and management, is offered in a Saturday format at SMHEC. This accelerated-program master’s degree has been ongoing at SMHEC and is accepting new students for Fall 2013, The information session will have a presentation on the program and time for general and individual questions.

To inquire or RSVP or to apply for the degree classes at SMHEC, please e-mail Dr. Cynthia Shoemaker, cshoemaker@smhec.org or call 301-737-2500 x 204.

Two classes meet each session, from 8:30 a.m. to noon, and from 1-4:30 p.m., on Saturdays. Sessions are nine weeks. The academic discipline of Systems Engineering focuses on innovation in the theories that govern the structure, operation, and management of technical and scientific organizations. The accelerated M.S. degree enables professionals who are employed full-time to pursue master’s level study on weekends in an intense, focused environment alongside like-minded fellow students. If a student has not had calculus, one extra course may be required.