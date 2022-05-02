SMECO’s New Green Energy Option

Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative has gotten the OK from the Maryland Public Service Commission to make a 100% renewable energy option available for its residential and commercial customers. SMECO will purchase renewable energy credits, or RECs, to cover the total amount of energy used by the members who sign up for the green energy option, called “Rider G.”

Since SMECO is already obtaining 32% of its energy from renewables, members who sign up for Rider G will be charged an additional rate to pay for renewable energy for the remaining 68% of the energy they use each month. The Rider G rate will be updated on or about January 1 of each year for changes in REC prices and purchase percentages. The rate may also be adjusted at other times whenever significant market pricing changes occur.

SMECO members who are interested in the Rider G rate can find more information or sign up here.

Members who purchase energy through an alternate supplier are not eligible for SMECO’s Rider G green energy option, but there are alternate suppliers that may also provide a 100% renewable option or contracts with various levels of renewable energy. Alternate suppliers can be found under the link “Shop for Electricity” on the Maryland PSC’s website.

Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative is a customer-owned electric cooperative providing electricity to more than 150,000 services in southern Prince George’s County, Charles County, St. Mary’s County, and Calvert County.

To learn more about SMECO, visit its Leader member page. Visit SMECO on its Facebook page and Twitter.