SMECO’s Dennison Named to UMd Charles Medical Center Board

The University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center (UM CRMC) is pleased to announce that Tom Dennison has been appointed to the hospital’s board of directors.

Mr. Dennison, 43, is managing director of government and public affairs for Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative (SMECO), and works with federal, state, and local elected officials, staff, and regulatory authorities on behalf of the cooperative. He is also the primary spokesman and community liaison on all matters relating to rates, construction, and operations of SMECO. He is a member of the Maryland Task Force on Rural Internet, Broadband, and Cellular Service, and he is chairman of the board for the Maryland Broadband Cooperative.

“We are delighted to have Tom join our board,” said Wayne Barnes, board chairman. “Tom is highly regarded and has deep roots in our community, which will serve our board well.”

UM CRMC President and Chief Executive Officer Noel Cervino added, ”Tom has excellent relationships with elected and business leaders throughout Maryland, and he will bring unique insight and perspective to our board of directors.”

“UM CRMC has been a pillar of our Southern Maryland community for more than 80 years. It has a rich history in providing life-saving care and economic development for generations of families,” Mr. Dennison said. “It is my honor to serve on this board to do whatever I can to ensure our hospital continues to thrive and serve future generations.”

Mr. Dennison is a board and executive board member of the Maryland Chamber of Commerce. He also is past chairman of the state chamber’s legislative committee, serves on the board of the Southern Maryland Navy Alliance, and is past president of the Charlotte Hall Rotary Club.

Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative is a customer-owned electric cooperative providing electricity to more than 150,000 services in southern Prince George’s County, Charles County, St. Mary’s County, and Calvert County.

