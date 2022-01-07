SMECO Power Restoration Nears Completion

As of 9 pm Thursday, January 6, Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative has substantially completed power restoration in Calvert, Prince George’s, and St. Mary’s counties. Remaining outages in Charles County are expected to be addressed by Friday evening.

Tom Dennison, SMECO spokesman, said, “We are winding down and restoring service to the remaining customers who are without power. The outages that began on Monday have been addressed in Calvert, Prince George’s, and St. Mary’s counties along with some additional outages that have occurred since then. At the peak, we had more than 1,000 outage incidents on Monday. This evening and tomorrow, we will be working on the remaining 72 incidents to restore service to the 850 customers without power.”

An outage incident can be an open switch that affects two homes, a tree on a line that affects 100 homes, or a downed feeder that affects 1,000 homes. Dennison continued, “We have dozens of crews working in Nanjemoy, which was particularly hard-hit. Crews are making repairs span by span because of the many trees in the area. In addition, we are under a winter weather advisory for tonight, and we are prepared to respond to additional outages if snow accumulates overnight.”

SMECO’s outage map will show an incident-specific ETR once a crew determines how long the repair will take. The status of SMECO’s power outages, helpful information, and outage reporting link are available here.

Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative is a customer-owned electric cooperative providing electricity to more than 150,000 services in southern Prince George’s County, Charles County, St. Mary’s County, and Calvert County.

To learn more about SMECO, visit its Leader member page. Visit SMECO on their Facebook Page and Twitter.