SMECO Opens Another EV Charging Station

Another Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative EV Recharge public charging station for electric vehicles has opened in St. Mary’s County.

The new station is at the St. Mary’s County Board of Education at 23160 Moakley St. in Leonardtown and has 24-hour access.

Additional charging station sites in Leonardtown are located on Park Avenue between Guyther Drive and Court House Drive and at the St. Mary’s County Public Library and Garvey Activity Senior Center at 23630 Hayden Farm Lane. The SMECO EV Recharge installations currently operational in St. Mary’s County are Level 2 chargers. SMECO also plans to install DC-powered fast chargers at select locations.

The Level 2 chargers will cost 18 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh) and the DCFC will cost 34 cents per kWh. SMECO’s EV Recharge rates are based on average costs for other charging stations and are subject to change. EV owners can use the Greenlots Mobile App to find the nearest station, start and end charging, make payments, and receive real-time notifications.

SMECO’s EV Recharge stations will serve the growing population of electric vehicle owners who are transitioning away from gas-powered vehicles. For introductory information about electric vehicles (EV) and factors to consider before purchasing an EV, visit SMECO’s website at smeco.coop/EVintro. For more detailed information about battery and hybrid EV models, driving range, battery capacity, cost savings, charging stations, and more, go to smeco.coop/chooseEV.

Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative is a customer-owned electric cooperative providing electricity to more than 150,000 services in southern Prince George’s County, Charles County, St. Mary’s County, and Calvert County.

To learn more about SMECO, visit their Leader member page. Visit SMECO on their Facebook Page and Twitter.