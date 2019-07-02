SMECO on List of Power Players

Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative has been named among the list of winners of the Smart Electric Power Alliance 2019 Power Players Awards.

All of the winners in SEPA’s seven award categories will be honored July 29 during its Grid Evolution Summit in Washington, DC.

Joe Garcia, former US representative for Florida’s 26th congressional district, will be the keynote speaker for the Power Players Awards Gala.

Before he was elected to Congress, Rep. Garcia was appointed by President Obama to serve as director of the Office of Economic Impact and Diversity at the Department of Energy. He has also served as the chairman of the Florida Public Service Commission, and as an adviser to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

Now in their 11th year, the awards honor utilities, industry partners, individuals, and other stakeholders who work on the front lines of the US energy transformation. The SEPA Power Players Awards focus in particular on projects, initiatives, and thought leadership that promote collaborative, innovative, and replicable models for change. The winning industry leaders advance knowledge of or access to clean energy with solutions benefitting electricity consumers and the grid.

SMECO was named Electric Cooperative Utility of the Year. Other winners include:

Power Player of the Year: Ron Nichols, president, Southern California Edison

Public Power Utility of the Year: Sacramento Municipal Utility District

Investor-Owned Utility of the Year: PPL Electric Utilities

Innovative Partner of the Year: EnergyHub & Arizona Public Service

Change Agent of the Year: Powerley

Visionary of the Year: PECI

“This year, we received a record number of nominations, which is indicative of an industry that is rapidly changing and evolving,” said SEPA President and CEO Julia Hamm in a news release from the organization. “The winners are representative of the widespread innovation that is happening across the energy sector, and showcase a heightened consumer and business demand for clean energy. SEPA’s goal is to recognize the projects and initiatives that align with and demonstrate progress toward our vision of a clean and modern grid that ultimately leads to a carbon-free energy future.”

Winners this year were picked from a broad field of nominees and recently announced finalists. A panel of five independent judges represented diverse sectors and expertise in the electric power industry.

To learn more about SMECO, please visit its Leader member page.