SMECO Employees Raise Funds for Food Bank

SMECO’s employees raised funds for the Southern Maryland Food Bank by hosting a golf outing in September. Pictured at the vegetable garden that supports the food pantry are, from left, Sonja M. Cox, SMECO president and CEO; George Mattingly, operations manager of the Southern Maryland Food Bank; Natalie Cotton, SMECO’s government affairs and community relations director; and Sherri Long, SMECO legal administrator.

A successful benefit golf tournament sponsored by Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative employees resulted in a $45,637 donation to the Southern Maryland Food Bank.

“We selected the food bank as this year’s fundraising recipient because they provide services to individuals and families who need support for everyday living, and the food bank is part of a network of organizations that serve the entire Southern Maryland community,” said Natalie Cotton, SMECO’s government affairs and community relations director.

“Our vendors and employees work together to make the annual charity golf outing a successful event. Our vendors provide very generous contributions that enable us to make a substantial donation that will help people in our community who need it most,” said Sonja M. Cox, SMECO’s president and CEO. “Helping Southern Maryland families who need assistance with putting food on the table is vital to providing adults and children with basic necessities.”

“Having enough to eat cannot be taken for granted, as many in our community — from children to families to seniors — struggle with hunger. Catholic Charities’ Southern Maryland Food Bank addresses food insecurity in the tri-county area with bulk food distributions to community organizations and food giveaways to people where they live. The breadth of our work would not be possible without supporters,” said George Mattingly, operations manager of the Southern Maryland Food Bank. “We thank SMECO for its generous donation, which will have a positive impact on hunger in Southern Maryland.”

SMECO employees raised the money through the SMECO Annual Charity Golf Outing in September. The event is supported by SMECO vendors, the cooperative’s board and executive team, and employees who volunteer. The cooperative selects different organizations each year to benefit from its fundraising events. Contributions, which may be tax deductible, can be made to the SMECO Charitable Foundation.

According to Cox, “Whenever our employees and vendors can work together to raise funds for a worthwhile cause, our enthusiasm creates community spirit and our community receives the benefit.”

Cotton added, “We are especially grateful to our business partners who generously contribute by providing donations and participating in the event. Platinum Sponsors include Altec, AUI Power, AV3 Inc., Booth and Associates, Brandywine Power Facilities, CDW, Howard Industries, ICF International, Lawrence Abell & Associates, New River Electrical Corporation, Sargent & Lundy LLC, Scheibel Construction, SMC Infrastructure Solutions, Super Salvage, The Okonite Company, TRC Solutions, and Wesco/Anixter. Gold Sponsors include Hitachi/ABB, Meridian Imaging Solutions, and McNees, Wallace & Nurick LLC. We rely on Golf Outing sponsors for their donations and appreciate their assistance.”

Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative is a customer-owned electric cooperative providing electricity to more than 150,000 services in southern Prince George’s County, Charles County, St. Mary’s County, and Calvert County.

