SMECO Budget Plan Can Even Out Bills

Heating your home in the coldest months of winter can lead to a shock when you open your electric bill. Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative, however, offers a Budget Plan to help even out monthly electric bills.

A Budget Plan helps to even out monthly payments for electric bills over the year so extreme weather, whether it’s very hot or very cold, has less of an impact on household bills and can more easily be planned.

To enroll in SMECO’s Budget Plan, sign in to the Account Manager on the co-op’s website and use the link at the bottom of the home page. Learn more on the website or call SMECO’s Customer Care Center at 1-888-440-3311 to enroll.

In the meantime, small changes in how you use electricity can make a big difference in reduce energy use and bills.

Add weatherstripping to seal leaks around leaky doors and windows, where cold or hot air can get in and cause the heating system to use more energy.

Lock windows and doors, which forms a tighter seal.

Adjust thresholds in doors. If you see daylight under or around the front door, you are losing heated air, which equals money. Most thresholds have screws that allow you to adjust the height and eliminate the gap. However, the door should not drag across the threshold.

Electrical boxes can be drafty if the insulation is not properly placed behind the box. Take the cover off and place a foam gasket around the outlet, then replace the cover.

Insulate your attic access door. Keep cooled air from escaping to the attic by making sure the door is insulated and has a good seal.

Seal any air leaks around chimneys, lights in ceilings, unfinished spaces behind closets and cupboards, and utility cut-throughs for pipes.

The best way to manage an energy bill is to manage the amount of energy used in the house. Go to SMECO’s website, listed above, for more tips on how to save energy.

To learn more about SMECO, visit Leader member page.