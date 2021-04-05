SMECO Begins Board Election Process

The Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative Board of Directors has appointed 10 members to the 2021 Nominating Committee scheduled to meet on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at SMECO’s headquarters in Hughesville or via teleconference. The committee will select a slate of candidates for the five board positions to be elected this year. Elections will be held to fill one position in Calvert/Anne Arundel counties, two positions in Charles County, and two positions in St. Mary’s County.

The 2021 Nominating Committee members are:

Calvert County: Kimberly Freeland of Prince Frederick and Terence N. Gibson of Prince Frederick

Charles County: Joseph L. Gardiner Jr. of La Plata, Edward Holland III of Waldorf, and William B. Young Jr. of Waldorf

Prince George’s County: Charles E. Clagett of Accokeek and Ernest H. Riess of Brandywine

St. Mary’s County: Edith M. Bell of Chaptico, George A. Brown of Loveville, and Catherine Brenda Coates of Lexington Park

SMECO members interested in being nominated should complete a Board of Directors Candidate Application, which may be accessed and submitted online at smeco.coop/annualmeeting. To be reviewed by the nominating committee, completed candidate applications should be submitted online by 4 pm Friday, May 7, 2021.

In addition to nominations made by the committee, any 15 or more SMECO members acting together may make other nominations by petition. Members running by petition should complete and submit a Board of Directors Candidate Application by 4 pm Friday, May 28, 2021. The application and candidate materials are located on SMECO’s website.

SMECO’s Annual Meeting will be held Thursday, August 26, 2021; however, the election will be conducted by mail and online. Co-op members will receive ballots in the mail. Members may vote online or return their completed ballots by mail prior to the Annual Meeting. Election results will be announced at the meeting, but no voting will occur on-site.

Selection of Nominating Committee members complies with SMECO’s bylaws. For more information regarding the committee, nominations, and director qualifications, refer to Article IV, Sections 4.02 and 4.03. A copy of the bylaws may be obtained online at smeco.coop or from a SMECO office.

Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative is a customer-owned electric cooperative providing electricity to more than 150,000 services in southern Prince George’s County, Charles County, St. Mary’s County, and Calvert County.

