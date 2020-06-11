SMECO Awards Four Scholarships

Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative has awarded four scholarships to high school seniors for 2020 to students who live in the cooperative’s service area.

Scholarships are based on the applicants’ scholastic achievement, financial need, and school and community involvement. SMECO has awarded scholarships to 112 students in the 28 years since beginning the program in 1993.

Each of the following students will receive a $1,500 college scholarship: Aaliah Amosu, Chloe Harsha, Jordan Homan, and Alyssa Mazzone.

Aaliah Amosu, a graduate of St. Charles High School, plans to attend George Washington University to pursue a career in computer engineering.

She took third place in Robotics and Intelligent Machines in the Fairfax County Regional Science Fair in 2018. She is a member of the Girl Scouts, Vex Robotics team, Math Team, and Academic Quiz Bowl team. Amosu received Principal’s Honors and a Scholar Athlete award, served as Executive Secretary in the Student Government Association, and played field hockey.

Hayley Ressler, a teacher at St. Charles, said, “Aaliah is a wonderfully bright, friendly, and ambitious young woman who always strives to do her absolute best,” said Hayley Ressler, a teacher at St. Charles High.

Ms. Amosu is the child of Adenike and Olasunkanmi Amosu of Waldorf.

Chloe Harsha is a graduate of Leonardtown High School. Ms. Harsha plans to study animation and visual arts at St. Mary’s College of Maryland.

An accomplished artist and musician, Ms. Harsha enjoys working in the theater with the LHS ROSE Players and has volunteered hundreds of hours over the years in community theater productions at The Newtowne Players and Historic Sotterley. She has served as sound designer, scenic artist, and paint manager, and played in leading, supporting and ensemble roles. She also served as the president of the new National Art Honor Society chapter at LHS.

Ms. Harsha is the child of Laura Underwood of California.

Jordan Homan, a graduate of La Plata High School, plans to attend the University of Maryland and study psychology.

She is the child of Robert and Linda Homan of Bel Alton.

As a freshman, Ms. Homan was the Maryland Young Writers high school student winner for fiction for her short story, “It Will Always Come Back Around.” She participates in multiple extracurricular activities, including National Honor Society, SGA, Key Club, Best Buddies, and Operation Christmas Child.

She won the Director’s Choice Award as a junior and participated as a cast member in the LPHS theater department’s musical productions throughout her high school years. On multiple occasions, she was named to the Principal’s Honor Roll and received Academic Excellence Letters, Certificates of Academic Excellence, and an Advanced Placement Scholar with Distinction award.

Alyssa Mazzone, a graduate of Patuxent High School, plans to study computer science and specialize in cyber security at the University of Maryland.

Ms. Mazzone’s extracurricular activities include Cougars Elite competitive cheerleading, junior varsity basketball, and the theater’s musical productions. She has been the varsity cheerleading captain for two years and was named All American Cheerleader in 2016 and 2019. She received Minds in Motion Academic Athlete awards, as well as awards for Academic Excellence in AP Computer Science and Photography.

She has participated in numerous community service activities and fund-raisers including Relay for Life, Christmas in April, Karsyn’s Carnival, March of Dimes, Friendship Dances, and Wobble Before You Gobble 5K runs. She also won the Miss Maryland Teen USA Humanitarian Service Award in 2018.

Ms. Mazzone is the child of Brian and Darlene Mazzone of Lusby.

SMECO provides scholarships to local students who excel in their endeavors and who show promise in their chosen field of study.

The application process begins in the late fall for the following year’s scholarships.

Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative is a customer-owned electric cooperative providing electricity to more than 150,000 services in southern Prince George’s County, Charles County, St. Mary’s County, and Calvert County.

