SMECO Awards CoBank Funds to Local Groups

One of Greenwell Foundation’s Head Start students introduces his grandmother to Summer, a four-legged friend, at the Head Start Family Event. The foundation recently received a donation from SMECO and CoBank.

Organizations receive $4,500

A contribution from CoBank has allowed the Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative to award funds to local organizations that SMECO has supported.

Patuxent Habitat for Humanity, which is active in Calvert and St. Mary’s counties, is receiving $2,500. Health Partners of Charles County is receiving $1,000, and the Greenwell Foundation, located in St. Mary’s county, is receiving $1,000.

“SMECO has supported the mission of these local organizations that provide invaluable services to Southern Maryland residents,” said Natalie Cotton, community and public affairs director. “We are committed to championing local charities and they have earned the privilege to benefit from CoBank’s generosity.”

“Patuxent Habitat for Humanity brings people from all walks of life together to help their neighbors by providing decent, affordable housing. Since 2003, we’ve built 20 homes for low income working families. We also make home repairs for veterans to improve their living conditions,” said Sharon Farbizio, director of finance of the organization. “The Patuxent Habitat for Humanity ReStore takes donations of building materials and home goods so they can be sold and re-used, which provides additional funds to build homes.”

“The Greenwell Foundation’s equestrian programs include riding lessons, trail rides and carriage rides for participants from age 7 to 85,” said Jolanda Campbell, executive director. “Summer camps serve children with healthy outdoor programs on horseback, in the woods, and on the water. Every year, we serve more than 4,000 neighbors of all ages, and we celebrate our many community partnerships. We’re helping people with disabilities to become more outgoing and confident. We match people with horses that are friendly and gentle. The kids bond with these horses and they are transformed.”

“Health Partners provides Southern Maryland residents with quality, affordable health care and dental services. Clients who are uninsured are seen on a sliding fee based on income,” said Chrisie Mulcahey, executive director. “Health Partners was founded by two Sisters of the Holy Cross to provide access to medical care for underserved Charles County residents. We’ve come a long way since then and are able to continue providing needed care to our community because members of our community care. It is heartwarming to see how much good we can accomplish when we support one another,” she added.

CoBank’s Sharing Success program is a $3 million charitable fund to benefit cooperatives and the charitable groups they support. As a CoBank customer, SMECO was eligible to receive funds to be awarded to organizations it supports.

To learn more about SMECO, visit their Leader member page.