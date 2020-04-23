SMCM Pitches In to Make Face Shields

The Patuxent Partnership has been sharing information about resources for their members and colleagues, information about online events that its members might find useful, and featuring updates from the local community during the coronavirus public health threat.

This from St. Mary’s College of Maryland:

Dr. Troy K. Townsend, assistant professor of the Department of Chemistry and Material Sciences at SMCM, pictured above at right, along with two student assistants, Jennica Bark ’20 and Nhu Chau ’20, have been printing about 40 face shields a week with a 3-D printer. It is a significant contribution to the community, but the demand is far greater. The Patuxent Partnership, under the auspices of its Education Partnership Agreement with St. Mary’s College of Maryland and NAWCAD, contributed a new 3-D printer to SMCM. This will double their capability, to more than 300 face shields per month. They are coordinating donations with the Dr. Meenakshi Brewster, director of St. Mary’s County Health Department. These masks will be used for the hospitals and community emergency services. The face shield design they are using is from this website and prints relatively quickly.

