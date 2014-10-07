Smallest Navy Since 1915?

Posted by Java Joe on Tuesday, October 7, 2014 · 1 Comment

Morning Coffee is a robust blend of links to news around the internet concerning the Naval Air Station Patuxent River economic community. The opinions expressed here do not necessarily reflect those of the Leader’s owners or staff.

As the US increases its overseas operations, Senator Lindsey Graham, (R-S.C.), says the military is shrinking, reports PolitiFact. He said, “We’re taking the military budget under sequestration cuts down to the smallest Army since 1940 and the smallest Navy since 1915.” There will be an estimated US fleet of 234 ships in FY 2019, the lowest number since before WWI. However, PolitiFact found, the Army and Navy of today are much more capable than they were decades ago, even with fewer soldiers and ships. A better comparison is to review how the US military stands up relative to other nations.

The Navy released video Monday of its recent experiment with “swarming” unmanned boats and Breaking Defense examines the crucial question of when can we trust a robot to pull the trigger. The swarmboat’s ability to act autonomously with minimal outside guidance means that humans can’t aim and shoot every deployed machine gun.

Commander Shawn M. Kern will assume the duties of director of Test and Evaluation for F-35 naval variants at NAS Pax River, where he will play a key role in bringing the joint strike fighter to the fleet, according to DVIDS.

The American Veterans Disabled for Life Memorial was dedicated Sunday in Washington D.C. and drew praise for recognizing those whose wounds extended past the battlefield, reports Military Times. There are about 4 million disabled veterans in America, with almost a quarter of that total from the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan. The memorial is the result of 16 years of work and $80 million in private donations and is unusual in its dedication to both deceased and living veterans.

The Navy’s Center for Personal and Professional Development is seeking input from sailors on an upcoming leadership training overhaul, according to Navy Times. A review is being done in two parts, online surveys which are open to E-1 through O-6 active and reserve sailors, and in person focus groups. The first of three online surveys aims to assess how much time sailors spend doing technical, management, and leadership tasks. The survey is up and running.

NationalDefense reports the Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head is the only facility in the US where “ABL 2434” to produced, an energy-releasing chemical material used in Trident missiles. The material type is called an “energetic,” a critical components for undersea, sea surface, land and air munitions.

Ron Weinberger, head coach the Leonardtown High Raiders, also works in NAVAIR’s International Programs Department, reports dcmilitary.com. Mr. Weinberger is one of 10 coaches responsible for the junior varsity and varsity football teams, and seven of the 10 are employees of NAS Pax River. He said, “When we talk about pushing our players to the next level, we aren’t just talking football. We’re talking about the next level in their life.”

Raytheon will provide the Navy with 15 active electronically scanned array airborne radar systems under terms of a recent $41 million contract announced by NAVAIR officials at NAS Pax River, reports Military&Aerospace. The equipment is for the Navy’s F/A-18 E/F Super Hornet carrier-based fighter-bomber.

Sign up for Morning Coffee to be delivered to your inbox Monday through Thursday. Stay ahead of the curve with news around the internet concerning the Naval Air Station Patuxent River economic community.

