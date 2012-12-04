Biz Center at CSM Gains ‘Technology’ Accreditation

Posted by College of Southern Maryland on Tuesday, December 4, 2012 · 1 Comment

Pax III

The Small Business and Technology Development Center at the College of Southern Maryland has been accredited by the Maryland Small Business Development network to add “technology” to its name, with the Maryland network. It is one of only eight centers in the nation receiving the “technology” designation.

“The technology program will focus on two key categories—feasibility and funding—and how they relate to the high-tech life-cycle stage between concept and commercialization known as the ‘Valley of Death,’ where many high-tech concepts fail,” said SBTDC Southern Region Director Kelly Robertson-Slagle. “We are excited to be able to offer the SBTDC High Tech Program here in Southern Maryland.”

Over the last five years, SBTDC Southern Region staff have counseled 1,332 clients over 9,032 hours; have assisted in the creation of 104 new businesses, with 787 total jobs created; have held 555 training events with 3,028 training attendees; and have assisted in capital investment (loans and equity capital) of more than $19 million.

SBTDC new technology services will include helping entrepreneurs determine the feasibility of their idea, assistance with transferring technology from federal labs and universities, and identifying sources of financing.

Locally, the SBTDC Southern Region is hosted by CSM and is staffed with professional business consultants who collaborate closely with local business leaders within Southern Maryland to determine the types of assistance small business owners would value most. The center provides confidential, one-on-one business counseling services at no charge, and affordable and timely training seminars on a variety of small business topics. The SBTDC serves businesses at satellite locations in La Plata, Prince Frederick and Leonardtown. For information, contact the SBTDC Client Services Line at 301-934-7583 or visit www.sbdchelp.com.