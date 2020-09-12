Sign Up for CodeRED Weather Warnings

St. Mary’s County residents who want to receive email warnings, updates, and special notices including road closures, severe weather updates, recreation and park notices, and CodeRED weather warnings can sign up with the county’s Department of Emergency Services.

The St. Mary’s government CodeRED Emergency Notification System is an ultra-high­speed telephone communication service used to contact citizens quickly. This system makes calls to all or targeted areas of the county to immediately relay vital information. CodeRED delivers a recorded message describing the situation in the affected area, which may include instructions requiring action on the part of the recipient.

Sign up online here.

For more information on emergency preparedness, visit prepare.stmarysmd.com or call the Department of Emergency Services at 301-475-4200, ext. 72110.

Emergency Services Launches Text-to-911 Messaging

Emergency Services has launched the Text-to-911 emergency notification system. Available statewide, this service provides an additional way for residents to reach emergency services.

Text-to-911 messaging may be used by those who are deaf, hard-of-hearing, or have a speech disability. Additionally, the service can be used by people who may be in situations where it is unsafe to place a voice call or are experiencing a medical emergency and are unable to speak.

To use the service, enter 911 in the “to” line of a text message, include a brief message describing your location, the emergency and type of service needed, and hit send. 911 dispatchers will respond and gather additional information as needed and dispatch appropriate emergency responders.

Emergency Services Director Stephen Walker said, “Text-to-911 is supported by AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon and is another invaluable tool we can use to provide the safest, most efficient response to emergencies in St. Mary’s County.”