Sidewalk Construction Update at Pax

Posted by Lexi Leader on Monday, March 27, 2023 · Leave a Comment

Naval Air Station Patuxent River has announced that sidewalk construction outside of Pax River gates 1 and 2 has begun and will conclude on April 7.

St. Mary’s County Public Works and Maryland State Highway Administration have begun Phase I construction of a sidewalk from the back to the front of the Frank Knox Building and Phase II construction of a sidewalk from Buse Road going south for 500 linear feet. Dates of construction will be from March 27 through April 7 from 9am to 3pm.

The project will take two weeks, weather permitting.

Maryland Route 235 lanes will not be impacted except for the northbound turn lanes going into the base at gates 1 and 2 heading from south to north. Base personnel heading north will still be able to enter, they will just need to go past the lane closures to enter the right turn.

Be prepared for the changes.