Sheriff: Lock Vehicle Every Time Everywhere

Posted by Lexi Leader on Saturday, June 1, 2024

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office urges all residents to lock their car doors whenever they leave their vehicles unattended.

Recently, there has been an increasing number of reported vehicle break-ins in the county. Many of these incidents involved cars that were left unlocked, making them easy targets for criminals. Locked car doors are a simple yet highly effective measure to prevent theft.

As an added security measure for car owners, the sheriff’s office is providing free steering wheel locks to county residents. The free locks add an extra layer of defense to your vehicle, helping to deter criminals.

Thanks to a generous donation from Kia/Hyundai, residents can pick up their free steering wheel lock at the following locations:

District 1 Station

37575 Charlotte Hall School Road, Charlotte Hall, MD

District 4 Station

21633 Great Mills Road, Lexington Park, MD

Steering wheel locks are available seven days a week from 8am to 4pm while supplies last. The offer is limited to one per person, and proof of vehicle ownership is required.