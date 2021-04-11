Share Your Opinions at April 20 Meeting

The St. Mary’s County commissioners will host a public forum at 6:30 pm Tuesday, April 20, at the Chesapeake Building at 41770 Baldridge St. in Leonardtown.

Public forums provide residents an opportunity to speak directly to the commissioners on topics of their choosing. Residents may offer appreciation, questions, or suggestions in a mutually respectful format.

Meetings are accessible to the public as long as social distancing guidelines can be maintained and the meeting room capacity limits do not exceed 33. Those in attendance must adhere to social distancing guidelines and wear a face covering except when speaking, consuming food/drink, or have a disability. If social distancing guidelines or occupancy room capacity limits cannot be maintained, a portion or all of the meeting may be rescheduled.

In lieu of appearance, comments may be submitted via:

Email: csmc@stmarysmd.com.

Mail: Commissioners of St. Mary’s County, P.O. Box 653, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Call 301-475-4200, ext. 1234 to speak via telephone during the forum.

Submit a three-minute video clip to publicmtgs@stmarysmd.com through 5 pm Thursday, April 15, 2021.

Those wishing to speak at the forum will receive up to three minutes to address the commissioners. Anyone wishing to provide more detailed comments can do so via email or regular mail.

Commissioner public forums are televised live on St. Mary’s County Government TV 95 (SMCG TV 95) and streamed live on the St. Mary’s County YouTube Channel.

For those without access to cable television or the internet, a listen-only line is available by calling 301-579-7236; Access code: 963443.