SHA Seeks Input on Pedestrian, Bicyclist Needs

Posted by Lexi Leader on Saturday, July 19, 2025

(Maryland Department of Transportation photo)

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration is conducting an online survey and virtual meeting to gather public feedback to help update the agency’s Vulnerable Road User Assessment.

Vulnerable road users are particularly susceptible to being killed or injured in a crash and account for a growing share of transportation fatalities in Maryland and across the US. The purpose of Maryland’s VRU Assessment is to evaluate safety needs for pedestrians, cyclists, and any other non-motorists and to update the state’s plan to improve safety for these travelers.

The online survey is available here and is open through midnight August 7, 2025.

The survey allows participants to use a digital map to provide feedback on their experience walking, biking, and rolling on routes that have been identified through the analysis as corridors of interest and suggest enhanced biking and walking infrastructure that could help make Maryland’s roads safer for all users.

SHA has hosted three virtual public meetings so far this summer. Other meetings will be held July 22 and 23 where residents can ask questions and provide feedback on areas of interest. The meetings will be held 4 to 6pm via Microsoft Teams, and will focus on specific geographic areas as follows:

Tuesday, July 22 – Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s counties. The link to join the meeting is here, with a call-in option at +1 667-262-2962, passcode 132987841#

– Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s counties. The link to join the meeting is here, with a call-in option at +1 667-262-2962, passcode 132987841# Wednesday, July 23 – Howard, Carroll, Frederick, Washington, Allegany, and Garrett counties. The link to join the meeting is here, with a call-in option at +1 667-262-2962, passcode 526650253#

Maryland’s first VRU Assessment was completed in November 2023 and is being updated this year in conjunction with federal requirements. After this year, the assessment will be updated every five years.