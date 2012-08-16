January 9, 2017

Sequester Could Bring ‘Devastating Recession’ to Region

Posted by on Thursday, August 16, 2012 · 1 Comment 

WTOP says sequestration could bring a “devastating recession” to the Washington region.

Government Executive says the Joint Strike Fighter doesn’t actually fit the Air Force and Navy’s Air-Sea Battle plan.

V-22 Ospreys are headed to Hawaii (paywall), according to Inside Defense.

General Atomics gets a $44.4 million NAVAIR order for research and development logistic efforts to support and maintain the USS Ford electromagnetic catapult.

Air Force’s hypersonic jet missile self destructs after fin failure, Aviation Week reports.

Wired surveys what’s next in drone technology.

China adds aircraft to its carrier, FlightGlobal reports.

  1. Allen Fuller says:
    August 23, 2012 at 9:04 am

    This will sound hateful to those in the D.C. area, but it’s about time Washington experienced a recession. That whole city and area has been doing far too well off the backs of the taxpayers and off our national credit card. I say, bring the recession to Washington, and keep it there for a long time. Don’t let them find new ways to spend our money. Then the country as a whole might be better off.

