Sequester Could Bring ‘Devastating Recession’ to Region

Posted by Editor on Thursday, August 16, 2012 · 1 Comment

Morning Coffee is a robust blend of links to news around the Internet concerning the Pax River economic community. The opinions expressed here do not necessarily reflect those of the Leader’s owners or staff.

WTOP says sequestration could bring a “devastating recession” to the Washington region.

Government Executive says the Joint Strike Fighter doesn’t actually fit the Air Force and Navy’s Air-Sea Battle plan.

V-22 Ospreys are headed to Hawaii (paywall), according to Inside Defense.

General Atomics gets a $44.4 million NAVAIR order for research and development logistic efforts to support and maintain the USS Ford electromagnetic catapult.

Air Force’s hypersonic jet missile self destructs after fin failure, Aviation Week reports.

Wired surveys what’s next in drone technology.

China adds aircraft to its carrier, FlightGlobal reports.