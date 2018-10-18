September Report Shows Job Gains

House Democratic Whip Steny H. Hoyer said he was encouraged by the Department of Labor’s September 2018 jobs report.

“We should all be encouraged by [the] report that our economy added 134,000 jobs in September,” Congressman Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) said in a statement. “It is another sign of a sustained recovery that has added jobs every month for eight consecutive years. However, the American people understand that there remain problems hiding beneath these numbers. As wages continue to stagnate, the economic expansion of the last several years has still not been fully felt by workers.

“… Democrats have a plan to change that and help our people get ahead. By investing in infrastructure to spur the growth of jobs that pay well, by helping build educational pathways into skilled careers, and by making it easier for innovators to launch new businesses here in America, we aim to put Congress back to work for those it serves.”

According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics report issued Oct. 5:

The unemployment rate declined to 3.7 percent in September, and total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 134,000. Job gains occurred in professional and

business services, in health care, and in transportation and warehousing. Employment in professional and business services increased by 54,000 in September and has risen by 560,000 over the year.

Health care employment rose by 26,000 in September. Hospitals added 12,000 jobs, and employment in ambulatory health care services continued to trend up. Over the year, health care employment has increased by 302,000.

In September, employment in transportation and warehousing rose by 24,000. Job gains occurred in warehousing and storage and in couriers and messengers. Over the year, employment in transportation and warehousing has increased by 174,000.

Construction employment continued to trend up in September. The industry has added 315,000 jobs over the past 12 months.

The entire report may be viewed here.

