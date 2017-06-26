Sea Glass Market Comes to Annmarie

Annmarie Sculpture Garden and Art Center is known for its Maker’s Market, and on July 1, the center will get specific with a Sea Glass Market – a Maker’s Market that focuses on sea glass and beach crafts.

The Sea Glass Market is set from 9 am to 2 pm Saturday, July 1, 2017, and admission for the market is free. The annual market celebrates all things related to the beach. There will items varying from jewelry to home décor, and all of the items are handmade, homemade, and homegrown. There will be more than 40 booths that feature a wide variety of gift options.

If you’re an artist with a love for making artwork related to the beach, it’s time to call or email about having a booth at this show. Email for information at info@annmariegarden.org or call 410-326-4640.

The Chesapeake Bay and the Potomac and Patuxent rivers offer a wealth of inspiration and materials for a market like this one. With sea glass, shark teeth, beautiful river rocks, and so much more on the beaches every day, our creative neighbors do an amazing job of turning these beach finds into incredible pieces of artwork. Visiting the markets at Annmarie Garden is a great way to support their efforts and their creativity.

For artists, the markets are a fun way to show and sell their creations, as well as get to know other artists. Don’t just let your work sit in a corner, show it to the world and let them enjoy it. A booth at a maker’s market is not just about selling items – it’s about meeting and learning from other artists, while meeting and talking to members of the community.

Check out the Annmarie Garden website for more information about the Sea Glass Market.

To learn more about Annmarie Garden, visit its Leader Member Page.