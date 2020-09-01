Schools Plan Virtual Town Hall Sept. 2

St. Mary’s County Public Schools will host a virtual town hall at 4 pm Wednesday, September 2, 2020, to discuss the return to school in fall 2020.

Dr. J. Scott Smith, schools superintendent, will share information with the community on the first week of school, to include topics such as: COVID-19 guidance for Maryland schools, getting connected with technology resources, and special education.

The virtual town hall will be streamed live at www.smcps.org/streaming, on cable Channel 96, and on the SMCPS YouTube channel.

Information about how the public can submit questions will be posted on the website above.