School Zone Speed Cameras Proposed

Posted by Lexi Leader on Saturday, November 11, 2023 · Leave a Comment

(Pexels.com photo by Josh Meeder)

A public hearing on an ordinance to establish a school zone speed camera safety program in St. Mary’s County will be held November 14 in Leonardtown.

Residents may offer appreciation, questions, or suggestions to the county commissioners. Those wishing to speak at the hearing will receive up to three minutes to address the commissioners. Public hearing information and related documents can be viewed here.

The hearing will begin at 6:30pm in in the Chesapeake Building at 41770 Baldridge St.

Those who wish to provide more detailed feedback to the commissioners can do so at any time via:

Email: [email protected]

Mail: Commissioners of St. Mary’s County, PO Box 653, Leonardtown, MD 20650

Submissions will be considered at the hearing and up to seven days following the public hearing. All submissions must be received no later than 5pm Tuesday, November 21.

Public hearing guidelines are subject to change.

Note that because of the evidence and comments made at the public hearing, amendments may be made to the proposed ordinance.

Hearings are televised live on St. Mary’s County Government (SMCG) TV Channel 95 and streamed live on the St. Mary’s County YouTube Channel.