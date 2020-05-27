School Food Program Closed May 28 Due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Posted by Lexi Leader on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 · Leave a Comment

An outbreak of COVID-19 has been identified involving St. Mary’s County Public Schools employees; the public health response involves universal testing of individuals working in the food preparation and distribution system for community feeding programs.

As a result, the SMCPS drive-up meal service at all locations will be closed Thursday, May, 28, for deep cleaning and employee testing.

“Thankfully, exposure risk to community members who received food through the SMCPS drive-up meal service is extremely low as distribution did not involve close contact between staff and those picking up food,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County health officer. “Our health department is working very closely with SMCPS to investigate and respond to this situation.”

SMCPS is working with St. Mary’s County Department of Social Services, St. Mary’s County Health Department, and the St. Mary’s County Department of Emergency Services to organize a backup food distribution mechanism that will commence on Friday, May 29, after the deep cleaning is complete.

“We are doing everything we can to establish a new process for food pick-up while ensuring the safety of our team members and of the families who rely on these meals,” said Dr. James Scott Smith, St. Mary’s County superintendent.

Further information/updates to meal distribution through the community feeding program may be forthcoming.

For local COVID-19 data, updates and information, go to www.smchd.org/coronavirus or call the hotline at 301-475-4911 from 8 am-5 pm Monday-Friday.

Local COVID-19 Testing Expanded

In order to expand COVID-19 testing access for St. Mary’s County residents, the St. Mary’s County Health Department will begin operating drive-thru testing sites in various locations throughout the community. Testing has been scheduled for the following date, time, and location – additional sites will be announced on later dates.

June 3, 2020, from 9 am-3 pm (while supplies last)

Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department Station 22

29848 Therese Circle, Mechanicsville, MD

Pre-registration for this testing event is available by calling the COVID-19 Community Hotline at 301-475-4911 by 5 pm June 2 (open Monday-Friday between 8 am-5 pm). Pre-registration is not required, however, those who pre-register may have reduced wait times, depending on volume.

In order to be tested at these sites, individuals must:

Be a St. Mary’s County resident

Present a photo ID

Remain in their vehicle with the windows rolled up until it is time to receive their test – A clinician will come out to your vehicle

If you have insurance coverage, please bring your insurance card with you to the testing site. Insurance coverage is not required and testing is provided free of charge (no out-of-pocket cost, co-payment, co-insurance, etc.) to all residents.

Additionally, appointment-free drive-thru testing continues to be available Monday through Friday from noon-4 pm outside of the Outpatient Pavilion at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital. An order for testing from a doctor, pharmacist or the COVID-19 Community Hotline is required for testing through the MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital drive-thru.

COVID-19 testing requires a swab to be inserted into the back of the person’s nostril for several seconds. Most individuals experience minor discomfort at most. All tested individuals will receive information with further instructions at the test site and should continue to self-isolate at home while waiting for results, which should be available within approximately two to five days.

Community members, health care providers, and local business owners are encouraged to visit the St. Mary’s County Health Department’s website for local COVID-19 updates, data and information here.

Updated Statistics Wednesday, May 27

The Maryland Department of Health website, as of 10:45 am Wednesday, May 27, reports the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Maryland is at 48,423, up from 736 since May 26.

All data provided by the state health department is preliminary and is subject to change based on additional reporting. Information for cases by ZIP code and cases and deaths by race represent data that is available to MDH. Data for ZIP codes with 7 or fewer cases is suppressed. MDH is continuously evaluating its data and reporting systems and will make updates as more data becomes available. Click here.

Reported cases in Southern Maryland: 403 in St. Mary’s County, 314 in Calvert County, and 1,008 in Charles County.

The St. Mary’s County Health Department offered this information as of 6 pm Wednesday, May 27:

Confirmed Cases in St. Mary’s County Residents: 403

Deaths: 16

Negative Test Results: 3176*

Hospitalizations: 60**

Recovered and Released From Isolation: 176

Male: 234

Female: 168

Data unavailable/not identified: 1

Case Breakdown by Race/Ethnicity:

African-American/Black: 137

Caucasian/White: 152

Hispanic/Latino: 30

Other or Not Identified: 84

Case Breakdown in Long-term Care Facilities***

Charlotte Hall Veterans Home

Residents: 122

Staff: 50

Chesapeake Shores

Residents: 2

Staff: 6

St. Mary’s Nursing Center

Residents: 0

Staff: 0

Please note: Due to a technical issue, local zip code mapping will be delayed until further notice.

*Laboratories reporting results electronically through the National Electronic Data Surveillance System – Data from January 1, 2020 – present.

**Number of St. Mary’s County residents who have been hospitalized at any hospital in Maryland due to COVID-19. Data is not reflective of current patient status. Emergency Department visits removed from total count.

***For additional information on cases in congregate facility settings, visit the Maryland Health Care Facilities Resource Page.

St. Mary’s data will be updated at least daily by noon at the county health department’s website linked to above.

The Maryland Department of Health offered this statewide information as of 11:45 am Wednesday, May 27:

Confirmed Cases in Maryland: 48,423

Negative Test Results: 213,632

Number of Deaths: 2,270

Number of Probable Deaths: 122

Current Hospitalized: 1,338

Acute Care: 818

Intensive Care: 520

Ever Hospitalized: 8,281

Released from Isolation: 3,401

Male: 23,217

Female: 25,206

Maryland residents can now see the number of cases by ZIP code. Click on the state’s website linked to above.