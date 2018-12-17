Scholarships Focus on Patient Care

2018 Scholarship Winners

MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown knows there is a critical need for specially trained associates who can focus on patient care.

With that in mind, the hospital has created a scholarship program for individuals who are seeking to earn an educational degree, license, or certification that is essential to the care of patients. MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital is providing scholarships in return for service for critical positions at the hospital, like registered nurses, physical therapists, imaging technologists, respiratory therapists, lab technologists, medical records coders, and pharmacists, as well as other positions.

With help from a grant from the Health Services Cost Review Commission, the hospital also funds scholarships for registered nurses who want to complete their bachelor’s degrees in nursing. Since 2001, MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital has been granting scholarships to Southern Maryland students who are interested in pursuing careers in healthcare. The hospital takes applications from people interested not only in nursing, but also in the growing field of allied health. Allied health professionals are involved in many aspects of health care, like:

Physical, occupational and speech therapy

Radiology

Respiratory therapy

Ultrasound

Laboratory technology and more

Each scholarship is awarded to cover payment for tuition, books, and fees associated with the degree or certification. Students can apply for scholarships in the spring of each year; applications can be picked up in the hospital’s Human Resources Department.

Scholarship application requirements include:

Scholarships are only for residents of St. Mary’s, Charles, or Calvert counties.

Applicants must have at least a 3.0 high school grade point average if applying within four years of high school graduation.

If it has been more than four years since high school graduation, students must submit an ACT score or proof of degree from another school. (This program does not exclusively focus on high-school aged students; many receive a scholarship when working on a second career.)

In return for being awarded the scholarship, recipients must commit to working at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital.

Applications are due March 13, 2019. Get more information and see where to download the scholarship packet on the MedStar website.

For more information on the scholarship program, call the MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital Human Resources Department at 301-475-6018.

For more information and one-click access to a full list of resources available at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, visit their Leader Page.