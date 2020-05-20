Scassero to Speak at AUVSI Webinar May 20

Matt Scassero will be a speaker at an Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems International webinar today, May 20, 2020. The Patuxent Partnership is helping to publicize the online event.

The webinar, “Technologies Enabling Autonomy,” will be offered from 3 to 4 pm.

Mr. Scassero, director of the University of Maryland UAS Test Site in California, MD, and a Patuxent Partnership member, will be joined by Atul Acharya, director of Autonomous Vehicles Strategy (Safety), AAA Northern California, Nevada & Utah.

As the director of the UAS Test Site, Mr. Scassero leads the university’s efforts to be a premier force in advancing UAS safely, efficiently, and effectively while delivering products and programs in support of workforce development and higher education goals.

Across unmanned systems domain, a shared goal is enablement and deployment of increasingly automated systems. Advancements in a broad spectrum of technologies are helping to drive new developments in autonomy including AI, machine learning, simulation, and advanced sensing and vision systems.

The webinar focuses on a few of the latest technologies making waves in the industry and provides insight into future tech trends.

Registration is free for all attendees.

