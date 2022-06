Save the Date for Feed St. Mary’s Event

Posted by Lexi Leader on Tuesday, June 14, 2022

Feed St. Mary’s will be partnering with the St. Mary’s County Department of Aging and Human Service for an August 6 community market.

Join the Feed St. Mary’s food bank and other community partners as they share access to fresh, healthy, and affordable food.

Mark your calendar. Details will be available soon.