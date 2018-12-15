Santa to Land St. Mary’s Airport – Dec. 22

Among Santa’s most important stops will be St. Mary’s Airport December 22.

Santa is flying into St. Mary’s Airport, Saturday, December 22nd to attend the county’s only FLY-IN Farmer’s Market at the terminal building, 44200 Airport Rd, California, MD 20619.

Join the fun, 9 am to 2 pm, at this first Holiday FLY-IN Farmer’s Market. Get some holiday shopping done with Southern Maryland’s local fresh produce and meats, chocolates and whiskey, and much more. Santa will also be arriving via aircraft!

Pilots from around the region are invited as well as everyone wishing to arrive by land. There is plenty of parking for all!

Direct from the North Pole, Santa is expected to touchdown at St. Mary’s Airport. Santa will be available for pictures (bring your camera) starting at 10 am.

This St. Mary’s County FLY-IN Farmer’s Market is the first of its kind in the nation, said Scott Sanders, one of the organizers of the first Holiday Farmer’s Market in California, MD. It embraces the rural and agricultural characteristics of Southern Maryland, while highlighting the role our region has had in developing our nation’s air and space technologies. “It’s kinda who we are,” he said of matching up agricultural heritage and the high tech draw of the Naval Air Station Patuxent River and expansion of diversified technologies at St. Mary’s Airport campus.

St. Mary’s County Department of Economic Development, led by Chris Kaselemis, is “energized” about the airport and with combining economic development and tourism, Mr. Sanders said. Mr. Kaselemis and his team help promote county 1) Tourism, 2) Agriculture & Seafood, and 3) Business Development, Mr. Sanders said. “So we’re looking for cool things to do. This event touches all three.”

Mr. Sanders has become involved with the expanding agricultural marketing efforts, including increasing numbers of people attending farmers markets in the area as one of three owners of the Tobacco Barn Distillery, which has been recognized by Whiskey Advocate magazine as Maryland’s best bourbon.

The idea for using the airport for a winter farmer’s market grew easily from seeing how other counties provided indoor venues for some limited markets in the winter, Mr. Sanders said. So he made a few calls.

Historic Sotterley, already operating a successful summer farmer’s market, joined on as an official sponsor of the Holiday Farmer’s Market. Sotterley will bring their farmer’s market expertise to the table, said Nancy Easterling, Executive Director of Historic Sotterley. “When Scott Sanders of Tobacco Barn Distillery first mentioned this fabulously creative idea as an extension of our summer farmer’s market, we definitely wanted to be part of this,” she said. “At Sotterley, we are committed to supporting our local growers – and how wonderful to offer fresh produce and meat to our local friends!”

The growing high-tech aspect of business development on the St. Mary’s County Airport campus has generated public-private collaborations. So everyone working on the airport embraced the notion of hosting the FLY-IN Holiday Farmer’s Market. It is a natural for this community, Mr. Sanders said. “It’s how we roll here in St. Mary’s County.”

The Holiday Farmer’s Market will include the following vendors:

Battle Creek Beef – Full assortment of all “natural” beef and pork Olga’s Cakes – Home baked cakes and cupcakes made by “Olga” the Cake Creator! R&H Farms – Pork products from free range heritage pigs. USDA gourmet pork. Just Loafin’ – Locally baked French and sourdough breads for your holiday dinner. Swamp Fox – Family owned small farm selling pastured raised chicken, duck & Tobacco Barn Distillery – “Grain to Glass” Bourbon, Whiskey and Rums from Maryland’s premier Blue Wind Gourmet – Local chocolate, coffees, and farm raised oysters from 38 Free State Cidery – Hard Apple Cider from the highest quality apples harvested in Goose Creek Farm – Farm raised Shiitake Fresh and dried. Grandpap’s Honey – Assortment of local honey from around the Crabby Corn – Hand popped kettle corns along with fresh greenery for the table.