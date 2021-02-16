Sanders-Reed Joins Staff at CTSi

Posted by Lexi Leader on Tuesday, February 16, 2021

Dr. Jack Sanders-Reed has joined the staff at CTSi.

Dr. Sanders-Reed is formerly a Boeing Technical Fellow and chief technologist and holds a Ph.D. in physics. He also is a Fellow for the Society of Photo-Optical Instrumentation Engineers.

He holds six patents and has one pending patent application. He also has more than 25 publications including a book titled “Photonic Rules of Thumb.”

Dr. Sanders-Reed brings expertise in Advanced Vision Systems, Acquisition, Tracking and Pointing (ATP), Optical Image processing, Photogrammetry, and Autonomous Aerial Refueling.

This expertise is critical for CTSi’s work on the Autonomous Aerial Refueling program, along with a new commercial project recently awarded to CTSi.

He will be providing technical leadership and expertise in the development of new algorithms and solutions for the company’s Optical Tracking and Image Processing efforts. He will also be mentoring current CTSi staff.

CTSi officials say they are very excited to have Dr. Sanders-Reed there.

Founded in 2005, CTSi is one of Maryland’s most innovative, fastest growing companies. Its expertise is focused on technical solutions for the Department of Defense, NASA, and other commercial customers. It is a Top Secret-cleared facility known for innovative, rapid development, and close working relationships with its customers.